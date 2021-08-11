Left Menu

Maha: Man killed for intervening in fight between two people

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:45 IST
Maha: Man killed for intervening in fight between two people
A 35-year-old man who tried to pacify two persons who were engaged in a fight was killed by one of them at Umred in Nagpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Kathane, a resident of Parsodi, while the accused, Ashish Suresh Gajbhiye (22), is also a local resident and has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, Gajbhiye, a construction worker, asked one Sahil Damke to pay money for the work he has done for him.

This led to a fight between them in the afternoon and Kathane tried to pacify them, they said.

Gajbhiye got angry over Kathane's intervention and attacked him with a brick, killing him on the spot, and fled, they said.

The police registered a murder case and arrested the accused.

