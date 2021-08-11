Man killed over money dispute, two held
The two accused - Anwar Sheikh Sheikh Gaffur 20 and Rajesh Suresh Dhurwe 21, both residents of Warud town of Amravati district - were arrested for the murder of Shahzad Layik Sheikh 30, a resident of Narkhed, they said, According to police, Anwar ran a chicken shop, while Shahzad was a construction worker.
A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by two persons over a financial dispute at a village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The two accused - Anwar Sheikh Sheikh Gaffur (20) and Rajesh Suresh Dhurwe (21), both residents of Warud town of Amravati district - were arrested for the murder of Shahzad Layik Sheikh (30), a resident of Narkhed, they said, According to police, Anwar ran a chicken shop, while Shahzad was a construction worker. ''Anwar had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahzad. As Anwar was not returning money, Shahzad abused him during a quarrel that broke out near Mowad village late Monday night. Their argument escalated into a fight and Anwar and Rajesh killed Shahzad by smashing his head with a big stone,'' an official of Narkhed police station said.
His body was found on Tuesday morning, he said. ''After that, police arrested the accused within six hours and booked them under IPC section 302 (murder),'' the official said. PTI COR NP NP
