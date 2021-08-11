Dalit girl death: SDM seeks protection of victim’s parents, 2 ‘witnesses’

The Delhi Police said the district authorities have sought protection for parents of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area last week.

In a letter written to the police force, the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) also asked for the protection of two others who claimed to be witnesses to the crime, a police officer said.

The police, however, have maintained that no one has witnessed the incident.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium’s priest.

The officer said the girl's parents and the two 'witnesses' claimed threat to their lives and sought protection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, ''We received a letter from the SDM seeking protection for the victim's family and two others. We have written to the Special Cell in this regard, which does the threat assessment following which protection is given from local level.

''All the beat staff have already been briefed. They have been stationed outside the victim's house to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.

A heavy police deployment has already been made at the spot since the day of the incident.

The 9-year-old Dalit girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium. On August 1, she went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium. Around 6 pm that day, the crematorium’s priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three others called the girl’s mother to the spot.

Showing the girl’s body to her mother, they claimed that she got electrocuted while getting water. There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow, and her lips were also blue.

The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police would make a case out of it and steal the girl’s organs during post-mortem examinatiom, so it was better to cremate her.

The girl was cremated, but subsequently her parents alleged that it was done without their consent.

Four people, including the priest, have been arrested in the case.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch PTI AMP SRY

