U.S. seeking consensus on need for Afghan peace accord-State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is looking to forge an international consensus on the need for a peace accord for Afghanistan, while all recent indications suggest the Taliban is seeking a battlefield victory, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, Price said the Taliban's attacks on provincial capitals and targeting civilians was against the spirit of the 2020 U.S.-Taliban agreement, but it was not a foregone conclusion it would be an exorable march forward for the Taliban.

