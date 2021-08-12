U.S. seeking consensus on need for Afghan peace accord-State Dept
The United States is looking to forge an international consensus on the need for a peace accord for Afghanistan, while all recent indications suggest the Taliban is seeking a battlefield victory, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a regular news briefing, Price said the Taliban's attacks on provincial capitals and targeting civilians was against the spirit of the 2020 U.S.-Taliban agreement, but it was not a foregone conclusion it would be an exorable march forward for the Taliban.
