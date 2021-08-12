Shahdara SDM orders inquiry against ACP for assaulting civil defence volunteers

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Shahdara district in Delhi has ordered an inquiry against an ACP for allegedly threatening and assaulting civil defence volunteers while they were on duty. The order came on Tuesday hours after an FIR was registered against the unidentified civil defence volunteers based on the complaint of the ACP.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the ACP on August 6, wherein he alleged that on August 4, the civil defence volunteers had obstructed traffic movement and when they were asked to remove it, they misbehaved with policemen.

Meanwhile, an order was issued by SDM Seemapuri of Shahdara district on August 10, stating about a complaint received from a challan team deployed for routine challan duty for observance and enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour and related protocols.

In the order, SDM Seemapuri of Shahdara district, Shailendra Kumar Singh stated, ''The challan team has alleged that on August 4 at around 11 am - 12 noon and again on August 9, Sandeep Gupta, ACP (as per his nameplate) representing Delhi Police, and his team has allegedly turned up at the Gagan Red light challaning point, and threatened the team members including civil defence volunteers assisting the challan team. The said ACP has allegedly threatened the challan team of dire consequences, has done physical assault on the team members, abused and misbehaved with them.'' Singh has directed SHO Nandnagri to inquire the matter of misconduct by the Delhi Police officials, and submit detailed report within 24 hours of the receipt of the order. A senior police officer said, ''An FIR was registered on the complaint received from the ACP concerned and the investigation is in progress.'' PTI AMP CK CK

