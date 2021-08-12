Head of Afghan reconciliation committee says Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks -Al Jazeera TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:32 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The head of the Afghan reconciliation committee said on Wednesday the Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks and it is clear they do not believe in a political solution, Al Jazeera reported on Twitter.
"We support reaching a political solution through negotiation and appointing a mediator or mediators to organize the negotiations," he added. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Al Jazeera
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries -Ifax
Turkey detains 200 Afghan migrants en route to Italy - coastguard
Russia ready to help Tajikistan amid Afghan conflict -TASS
China senior diplomat Wang meets with Afghan Taliban in Tianjin
China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role