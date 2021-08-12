Left Menu

Head of Afghan reconciliation committee says Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks -Al Jazeera TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:32 IST
Head of Afghan reconciliation committee says Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks -Al Jazeera TV
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The head of the Afghan reconciliation committee said on Wednesday the Taliban has not shown seriousness in peace talks and it is clear they do not believe in a political solution, Al Jazeera reported on Twitter.

"We support reaching a political solution through negotiation and appointing a mediator or mediators to organize the negotiations," he added. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy)

