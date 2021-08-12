Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he could meet with the leader of the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan. President Tayyip Erdogan has asked it to meet financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he could meet with the leader of the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan. Erdogan was speaking in a televised interview with CNN Turk.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. President Tayyip Erdogan has asked it to meet financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions. The Taliban have warned Turkey against keeping troops in Afghanistan to guard the airport but Ankara has maintained its stance.

