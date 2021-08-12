Turkey's Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he could meet with the leader of the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan. President Tayyip Erdogan has asked it to meet financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he could meet with the leader of the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan. Erdogan was speaking in a televised interview with CNN Turk.
Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. President Tayyip Erdogan has asked it to meet financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions. The Taliban have warned Turkey against keeping troops in Afghanistan to guard the airport but Ankara has maintained its stance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- United States
- Ankara
- Erdogan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Taliban
- NATO
ALSO READ
Russia says ISIS fighters moving into Afghanistan from several countries -Ifax
World wishes to see an independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar after talks with Secretary Blinken.
US mission in Afghanistan failed, Kabul administration does not control situation: Russian Defense Minister
US's Blinken says Taliban attacks in Afghanistan are not a good sign
'Unilateral imposition of will' can never lead to stability in Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar