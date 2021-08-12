Left Menu

J-K Cyber police arrests fraudster from Haryana

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:47 IST
J-K Cyber police arrests fraudster from Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyber wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged fraudster who duped a local resident of over Rs 19 lakh online on the pretext of allotment of Indian Oil petrol pump, an official said.

Parmod Devgan, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested from Hisar in Haryana by a special team of Cyber Police, a police official said.

He said the arrest of Devgan followed investigation into a complaint lodged by Nissar Ahmad of Mahore area of Reasi at Cyber Police Station Jammu.

Investigation Officer Inspector Vikram Sharma succeeded in identifying the fraudster and accordingly he led a team and arrested the accused, the official said.

The accused has been brought to Jammu after completing all legal procedures, the official said, adding his questioning is going on to ascertain involvement of other accused in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021