J-K Cyber police arrests fraudster from Haryana

The Cyber wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged fraudster who duped a local resident of over Rs 19 lakh online on the pretext of allotment of Indian Oil petrol pump, an official said.

Parmod Devgan, a resident of Gurgaon, was arrested from Hisar in Haryana by a special team of Cyber Police, a police official said.

He said the arrest of Devgan followed investigation into a complaint lodged by Nissar Ahmad of Mahore area of Reasi at Cyber Police Station Jammu.

Investigation Officer Inspector Vikram Sharma succeeded in identifying the fraudster and accordingly he led a team and arrested the accused, the official said.

The accused has been brought to Jammu after completing all legal procedures, the official said, adding his questioning is going on to ascertain involvement of other accused in the case.

