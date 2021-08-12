Polish parliament passes media reform bill

Poland's lower house of parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of an amendment to the Broadcasting Act that tightens rules on foreign ownership of media, voting results showed.

The legislation, which critics say aims to silence the Discovery-owned TVN24 news channel, passed with 228 votes in favour, 216 against and 10 abstentions.

The bill will now go to the upper house of parliament, the Senate.

