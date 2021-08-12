Left Menu

Delhi Home Minister directs fire department to set up new control rooms

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting on Wednesday and directed the officials of the Fire Department to set up new fire control rooms to deal with fire-related accidents.

Updated: 12-08-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:59 IST
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting on Wednesday and directed the officials of the Fire Department to set up new fire control rooms to deal with fire-related accidents. Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be stationed at these hospitals.

The project will start on a pilot basis in seven Delhi Government hospitals, including the GB Pant, LNJP and, GTB Hospitals. Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be made available in these hospitals. The facility will also be extended to other smaller government hospitals and private hospitals in phases.

Satyendar Jain while giving necessary directions to the officers of the concerned department in this regard, said, "The fire fighting arrangements in seven government hospitals of Delhi should be modernised. Modern fire control rooms should be set up to deal with any unforeseen situation.". (ANI)

