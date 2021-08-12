J&K LG inaugurates Bungus Awaam Mela in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the Bungus Awaam Mela with grand arrangements for village games, exhilarating local performances, and other activities to celebrate the 75th year of Independence at Bungus valley in Kupwara district.

Observing the patriotic fervour and enthusiasm, the Lt Governor said that the spirit of celebration among the local population is a befitting response to all those who try to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and development. He noted that the government is continuously working to reach out to the last person in the queue with development and welfare schemes.

While inaugurating the the fair, the Lt Governor paid tributes to the great revolutionary, freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, on his death anniversary. He also remembered countless others who made sacrifices and invaluable contributions towards achieving the Independence of the country.

Sinha said that J&K is progressing rapidly in every sphere of life and the administration is working continuously towards achieving the goal of building a sustainable and prosperous UT.

Noting that Bungus valley has the tourism potential to change the entire socio-economic landscape of the region, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has been working on mission mode to promote the unexplored, untapped tourism potential of this valley, among others. He said that permissions to visit Bungus valley have been relaxed now. To make the Bungus valley environmentally sustainable, the Lt Governor directed the Forests and Tourism Department to chart out viable eco-tourism plan for the region and all other prominent beautiful grasslands and meadows in the UT. He also suggested for undertaking a feasibility study for starting a cable car in this trekker's paradise.

''Environment and Development are complementary to each other, we have to prioritise providing facilities in a scientific manner especially in places that are in ecologically sensitive zones,'' Sinha said. Noting the demands and issues of the nomadic population living there in the summer season, the Lt Governor directed officers to instal pre-fabricated toilets for the seasonal population, besides ensuring drinking water facility without any interruption to all the 2,000 families, among other instructions.

Taking note of the development scenario in district Kupwara, the Lt Governor expressed his appreciation for the commendable work done in the roads, education, water and power sectors, despite Covid pandemic.

