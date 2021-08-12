Left Menu

Army organises Jawaan-Awaam trek in north Kashmir

In its initiative to the people outreach program, the Indian Army organised first of its kind adventure trek in North Kashmir along with the civil Administration of Uri subdivision and local youth.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-08-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 01:25 IST
Jawan and Awaam trekking team (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its initiative to the people outreach program, the Indian Army organised first of its kind adventure trek in North Kashmir along with the civil Administration of Uri subdivision and local youth. As part of the run-up to the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Army undertook an initiative to organise a trek to the interiors of Pir Panjal. The 'Jawan and Awaam' trekking team comprised of Army personal, civil administrative officers from Uri sub division, block Boniyar, BDC chairman, sarpanches and youth volunteers.

"The adventure trek fueled by the spirit of 75th Independence Day intended to imbue the Awaam into the shades of Tricolour. It aimed at reaching out to the Awaam of the far-flung areas, showcase the genuine concern for them and endeavour to shoulder their challenges by taking inputs from the grassroots levels," read the Indian Army statement. The challenging 12 km trekking route commenced from village Bernate of Boniyar. Enroute the Army Medical team organised medicine distribution camp for the locals residing in the Dhoks in the vicinity to the Ziarat Sharif, the Army and civil administrative officers interacted with locals to note their grievances.

According to the Indian Army, the event infused positivity into the Awaam of the remote areas who expressed their gratitude for such initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

