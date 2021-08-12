Kuwaiti cabinet OKs draft decree naming new minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs

Left Menu

The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft decree appointing Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak as Minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs, two weeks after the previous minister was abruptly dismissed. The decree was submitted to the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the cabinet said in a statement.

The Emiri Diwan, which serves as the royal palace, said on 28 July that the Emir decided to relieve Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah from the post, without elaborating.

