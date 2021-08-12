BRIEF-DoorDash Recently Held Talks To Buy Instacart - The Information

* DOORDASH RECENTLY HELD TALKS TO BUY INSTACART - THE INFORMATION

* DOORDASH HELD TALKS TO BUY INSTACART OVER PAST 2 MONTHS FOR PRICE THAT LIKELY WOULD HAVE BEEN BETWEEN $40 BILLION AND $50 BILLION - THE INFORMATION * TALKS BETWEEN DOORDASH AND INSTACART FELL APART IN RECENT WEEKS – THE INFORMATION Source: https://bit.ly/3fVgCXq Further company coverage:

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)