BRIEF-DoorDash Recently Held Talks To Buy Instacart - The Information

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 04:14 IST
* DOORDASH RECENTLY HELD TALKS TO BUY INSTACART - THE INFORMATION

* DOORDASH HELD TALKS TO BUY INSTACART OVER PAST 2 MONTHS FOR PRICE THAT LIKELY WOULD HAVE BEEN BETWEEN $40 BILLION AND $50 BILLION - THE INFORMATION * TALKS BETWEEN DOORDASH AND INSTACART FELL APART IN RECENT WEEKS – THE INFORMATION Source: https://bit.ly/3fVgCXq Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

