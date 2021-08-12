Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ethiopia's Tigray forces seek new military alliance

Forces from Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region said on Wednesday they were in talks to forge a military alliance with insurgents from Ethiopia's most populous region, Oromiya, heaping pressure on the central government in Addis Ababa. The move could signal an escalation in the country's nine-month-old war and comes a day after the government urged citizens to join the fight against resurgent Tigrayan forces.

Taliban denies killing civilians, calls for independent inquiry

The Taliban on Wednesday denied targeting and killing civilians during an offensive against Afghan government troops, calling for an independent investigation and seeking to assure Afghans that "no home or family shall face any threat from our side." The Islamist militants issued a statement after the United Nations said more than 1,000 civilians had been killed in the past month and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that since Aug. 1 some 4,042 wounded people had been treated at 15 health facilities.

At least 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn

Exhausted Greek firefighters battled blazes for a ninth day on Wednesday amid sweltering temperatures that also helped stoke wildfires in Algeria, where at least 65 people died, and in southern Italy. From Turkey to Tunisia, countries around the Mediterranean have been seeing some of their highest temperatures in decades, as the United Nations climate panel this week warned that the world was dangerously close to runaway warming.

Taliban could take Afghan capital within 90 days after rapid gains -U.S. intelligence

Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, a U.S. defence official cited U.S. intelligence as saying, as the resurgent militants made more advances across the country. The official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand was a result of the Taliban's rapid gains as U.S.-led foreign forces leave.

Israel to OK new homes for West Bank settlers, Palestinians -security official

Israel is set to approve construction of new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank but in a rare step will also grant permits for Palestinian housing construction, an Israeli security official said on Wednesday. The planned permits for Palestinian housing in West Bank territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war appeared aimed at blunting U.S. and international criticism of Israeli settlement construction, assailed by Palestinians and viewed by most countries as illegal.

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday. German prosecutors said the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.

New Zealand to let in vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries next year

New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early next year as part of a phased reopening of its borders that were shut last year due to the pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday. Ardern said the government will move to a new individual risk-based model for quarantine-free travel from the first quarter of 2022 that will establish low-, medium- and high-risk pathways into the country.

Canada condemns China's treatment of detained citizens, with issue set to figure in election

Canada condemned China on Wednesday for its treatment of two detained Canadian citizens, days ahead of the anticipated start of an election campaign in which opposition parties are expected to accuse the Liberal government of being soft on Beijing. Earlier in the day, a Chinese court sentenced businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on spying charges.

U.S. tries again to extradite Wikileaks' Assange from Britain

A London judge on Wednesday widened the scope of a U.S. appeal against a block on the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from Britain and will hear the renewed bid in late October. A judge ruled in January that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

Polish parliament passes media reform bill despite U.S. opposition

Polish lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of a bill that the opposition says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, setting up a clash with one of Warsaw's most important allies. Washington has warned that a failure to renew the licence of Discovery-owned news channel TVN24 could jeopardise future investments in Poland, while opposition politicians have condemned the bill as an attack on media freedoms.

