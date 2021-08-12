Commissionerate police in Jalandhar nabs accused booked in firing incident within 24 hours

Commissionerate Police of Jalandhar on Wednesday apprehended Manik Babbar, an accused of allegedly firing incident that took place in Villa colony, Kala Sanghian Road. The arrest was made within 24 hours after the reporting of this incident, police said.

"The accused has been arrested from Solan in Himachal Pradesh, who had fled away after committing the crime," said Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar while giving the details of the incident. "The accuse was already wanted in the murder case of Davinder Singh alias Baba of Sehra Fields, which was registered in Police Station New Baradari on February 6, 2019. The Police have recovered a 9MM pistol with three live rounds and a .32 bore pistol with two live rounds from the accused," he added.

"Manik had been a close aide of gangster Mani Nasa who was killed in a gang-war in Delhi, who have provided him with a shelter after the murder incident in Jalandhar. He has been hiding in Himachal Pradesh and was involved in drug paddling as he was already booked under NDPS Act in Adampur Police Station," the Commissioner said. He stated that the accused had been living with his friends in Bhopal, Mumbai, Mohali, and other places adding he would supply Charas at higher prices to Delhi after buying it from Kasol, Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, a fire incident was reported in Villa colony on Tuesday early morning in which police have identified both the accused as Manik Babbar of Basti Bawa Khel and Abhimanyu within a few hours of the incident. "As per preliminary investigation motive behind the incident was found to be the personal grudge against the complainant. The accused Manik Babbar had a close relationship with the complainant's sister adding that in a recent development, the relationship between both of them had turned sour resulting in this fire incident. An FIR with the charges of attempt to murder and Arms Act had been registered against both of them in Police Station Bhargo Camp on Tuesday," stated Bhullar.

"The accused would be produced in the court and police remand would be sought to interrogate about the hideouts of second accused Abhimanyu so that he could be arrested at the earliest," he further stated. (ANI)

