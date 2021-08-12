2 held from UP for kidnapping, killing cab driver in Maharashtra

Thane police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping and killing a cab driver and then dumping the body at the Kasara Ghat here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The two arrested persons, identified as Rahulkumar Baburao Gautam (24) and Dharmendrakumar alias Vakil Sampatram Gautam (27), and four of their associates booked the cab on August 1 to go from Kalyan town in Thane to Dhule district. When the cab reached near the Kasara Ghat, the six occupants asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

They then allegedly killed the cab driver with sharp weapons, dumped the body in the ghat area and fled with the vehicle to Uttar Pradesh, the official from MFC police station in Kalyan said.

The cab aggregator filed a missing person's complaint the next day.

The MFC police while conducting a probe into the case, tracked the movement of the accused through the cell phone from which the cab was booked. They also checked the CCTV footage at various check points and zeroed-in on the accused persons, the official said.

The police arrested the two men from Bhadohi in UP on August 9 and brought them here, he said.

During questioning, the two accused told the police about the spot where they had dumped the victim's body. The police later recovered the highly decomposed body from the spot and sent it for postmortem, the official said.

The two accused also told the police that they had stolen the cab on the instructions of a garage owner at Bhadohi in UP, he said.

The police have seized the car and are searching for the other accused, including the garage owner, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

