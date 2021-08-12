Left Menu

Two criminals killed in police encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

Two criminals were killed in a police encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:04 IST
Two criminals killed in police encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas
Criminals Aamir Khan and Raj Maan were killed in an encounter in Delhi today. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two criminals were killed in a police encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Thursday. The police have recovered 2 automatic pistols, 4 magazines, and 15 live cartridges from the criminals identified as Aamir Khan and Raj Maan. The duo was involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.

Two police constables-- Sachin Khokar and Lalit Tomar--- suffered injuries in the crossfire, Delhi Police informed. "Based on inputs, a trap was set up to nab the criminals-- Aamir Khan and Raj Maan. The criminals started firing at police in an attempt to escape. During firing from both sides, the criminals were killed while two police personnel were injured," said Delhi Police.

The encounter took place in the wee hours of Thursday. The criminals had taken shelter in a building in the Sri Ram colony in Khajuri Khas. They had allegedly threatened to blow up the building, wherein 15 families were trapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021