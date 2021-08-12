Two criminals killed in police encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

Two criminals were killed in a police encounter in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Thursday. The police have recovered 2 automatic pistols, 4 magazines, and 15 live cartridges from the criminals identified as Aamir Khan and Raj Maan. The duo was involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.

Two police constables-- Sachin Khokar and Lalit Tomar--- suffered injuries in the crossfire, Delhi Police informed. "Based on inputs, a trap was set up to nab the criminals-- Aamir Khan and Raj Maan. The criminals started firing at police in an attempt to escape. During firing from both sides, the criminals were killed while two police personnel were injured," said Delhi Police.

The encounter took place in the wee hours of Thursday. The criminals had taken shelter in a building in the Sri Ram colony in Khajuri Khas. They had allegedly threatened to blow up the building, wherein 15 families were trapped. (ANI)

