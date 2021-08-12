Left Menu

Why is there no discussion on women's safety in country, asks DCW chief Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday lamented that there is no discussion on womens safety in the country after a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhis Mayur Vihar area.

Why is there no discussion on women's safety in country, asks DCW chief Maliwal
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday lamented that there is no discussion on women's safety in the country after a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area.

The minor was sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighborhood in the Trilokpuri area on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been arrested in the case, they said.

''A 6-year-old innocent girl was raped by a predator in the Mayur Vihar area. Our team is present with the girl since yesterday. The police have now arrested the accused. For how long will minor girls continue to be victims of brutality? Why is there no discussion on women's safety in the country?'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Mayur Vihar incident happened days after a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area. The cremation of the girl's remaining human tissue and feet was conducted on Wednesday by her parents, police said.

The girl had died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

