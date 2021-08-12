Left Menu

Maha: Man caught for molesting woman manhandles cop

A 30-year-old man, who was caught for allegedly molesting a woman, manhandled a sub-inspector at a police station in Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Thursday.The accused allegedly flashed and winked at a 19-year-old woman in Kopri area in the wee hours of Wednesday.When the womans father reprimanded him, the accused beat him up, an official at Kopri police station said.The womans neighbours caught hold of the accused and alerted the police.

A 30-year-old man, who was caught for allegedly molesting a woman, manhandled a sub-inspector at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly flashed and winked at a 19-year-old woman in Kopri area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

When the woman's father reprimanded him, the accused beat him up, an official at Kopri police station said.

The woman's neighbours caught hold of the accused and alerted the police. The accused then tried to run away, but a police team caught him, the official said.

After he was brought to the police station, the man abused security personnel there as well as the woman and her father. When a sub-inspector tried to control him, the accused allegedly pushed him aside, the official said, adding that the policeman suffered fractures on his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for molestation and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

