SC stays Gujarat HC order granting two-week furlough to Narayan Sai

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order granting two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah issued a notice to Narayan Sai on the plea of the Gujarat government challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the High Court.The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order granting a two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah issued a notice to Narayan Sai on the plea of the Gujarat government challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the High Court.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. On June 24, the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court had granted furlough to Narayan Sai.

Earlier, in December 2020, he was granted furlough by the High Court owing to the ill-health of his mother. On April 26, 2019, Narayan Sai was convicted under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offenses), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (conspiracy) by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sai, also a self-styled godman is serving a life sentence in a rape case filed by one of his and his father Asaram's former devotees. The sister of the victim had filed a rape complaint against Asaram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

