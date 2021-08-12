Left Menu

Germany won't give money to Afghanistan if Sharia law introduced -foreign minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:00 IST
Germany will not provide any financial support to Afghanistan if the Taliban takes over power in the country and introduces Sharia law, its foreign minister told broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

"We provide 430 million euros ($505 million) every year, we will not give another cent if the Taliban takes over the country and introduces Sharia law," Heiko Maas said.

Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, according to officials, as the militants pressed on with their offensive that U.S. intelligence believes could see them take over the capital, Kabul, within 90 days. ($1 = 0.8519 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

