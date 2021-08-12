Left Menu

152 police officers awarded HM's medal for excellence in investigation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:20 IST
152 police officers awarded HM's medal for excellence in investigation
As many as 152 police officers in the country have been conferred with the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 for their high professional standards of investigation of crime.

The Union Home Ministry, in a statement, said the awardees include 28 women police officials from across the country.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

The 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021 has been awarded to 152 police personnel, the statement said on Thursday.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from the CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police.

Five police officers are Telangana, four each from Assam, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal while the remaining are from the other states and UTs, as per the statement.

