Twitter blocks Telangana Cong leader Ponnam Prabhakar's account

Soon after blocking the official accounts of the Indian National Congress (INC) for violating rules of the microblogging site, Twitter blocked the account of former MP and Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday.

Soon after blocking the official accounts of the Indian National Congress (INC) for violating rules of the microblogging site, Twitter blocked the account of former MP and Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter India informed the court they had locked Rahul Gandhi's account.

Reacting to the development, Social Media Head of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rohan Gupta said that nothing will deter the party from raising the voice of the people. He alleged that Twitter while acting under the government's pressure, has blocked the accounts of more than 5,000 party leaders and workers across India.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress said that the microblogging platform has also locked the official handles of five more senior leaders. Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia in a tweet said that Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former union minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have been locked. (ANI)

