Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

Two Afghan officials and the Taliban say the militants have seized the provincial capital of Ghazni.The capture Thursday marks the 10th provincial capital seized by the insurgents in the last week. However, officials say the Taliban were raising their flag and the city had calmed after hours of heavy fighting.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:59 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
Two Afghan officials and the Taliban say the militants have seized the provincial capital of Ghazni.

The capture Thursday marks the 10th provincial capital seized by the insurgents in the last week. Fighting was still ongoing on the outskirts of the city. However, officials say the Taliban were raising their flag and the city had calmed after hours of heavy fighting. The Afghan central government in Kabul and the security forces did not immediately acknowledge the capture of Ghazni.

Ghazni is some 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

