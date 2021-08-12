Uttarakhand STF arrests 2 cyber criminals in Pune for cheating Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs
Two cyber criminals from Jharkhand's Jamtara have been arrested in Pune for allegedly duping a resident of Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.
ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Two cyber criminals from Jharkhand's Jamtara have been arrested in Pune for allegedly duping a resident of Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.
According to STF, the accused have been identified as Nisar Ansari from Jamtara district and Abdul from Jharkhand's Deoghar.
Advertisement
STF said that the accused fraudulently took a personal loan of Rs 10 lakhs from a bank on behalf of the complainant. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AYUSH not approved Network of Influenza Care Experts' protocol: NIN Pune
Indus International School Pune gifts close to 5 lakhs worth of Suraksha Boxes to the underprivileged in its campus periphery in association with NextGenInnov8
Pune ring road to enhance development, reduce pollution, save fuel: Maha minister
Trial run of Pune Metro held
Maha: Authorities plan proposal for Aurangabad-Pune railway line to boost connectivity