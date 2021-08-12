Left Menu

Uttarakhand STF arrests 2 cyber criminals in Pune for cheating Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs

Two cyber criminals from Jharkhand's Jamtara have been arrested in Pune for allegedly duping a resident of Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:02 IST
Accused arrested by the police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to STF, the accused have been identified as Nisar Ansari from Jamtara district and Abdul from Jharkhand's Deoghar.

STF said that the accused fraudulently took a personal loan of Rs 10 lakhs from a bank on behalf of the complainant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

