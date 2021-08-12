Left Menu

Premier says Polish media reform not aimed at any one TV station

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:14 IST
Premier says Polish media reform not aimed at any one TV station
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's prime minister said on Thursday that a new media reform law that tightens rules on foreign ownership of television and radio was not aimed at any one station. Critics say the law, awaiting the signature of the president, is intended to gag the U.S.-owned TVN24, Poland's most watched news channel, which is frequently critical of the government.

"We do not have any intentions regarding a specific TV channel, it is just about tightening the regulations, so that there is no situation in which companies from outside the European Union would buy media in Poland," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

