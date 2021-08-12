Lebanese PM says bank governor's decision to end subsidies contravenes law

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister has directed the finance minister to inform the central bank governor that his decision to effectively end fuel subsidies goes against a law designed to provide a cash card to citizens, his office said in a tweet.

Caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab called an urgent cabinet meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss the decision, his office said.

