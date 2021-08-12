Left Menu

Senior leaders must work together to run Parliament in winter session, says Deve Gowda

Reacting to the ruckus-marred recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that senior leaders must work together to run House proceedings in the next session in November.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:54 IST
Senior leaders must work together to run Parliament in winter session, says Deve Gowda
Former PM, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the ruckus-marred recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that senior leaders must work together to run House proceedings in the next session in November. "I don't want to blame anybody but the House must function. All seniors leaders of both sides must come together to run the parliament proceedings in the upcoming winter session in November," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday clarified that the Lower House functioned only for 21 hours and 14 minutes during the Monsoon Session which ended yesterday, adjourned sine die, two days before the scheduled conclusion. The LS Speaker also mentioned that out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, it was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021