J&K policeman killed in fratricide incident
A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was allegedly shot dead here by his colleague who fired using his service rifle after a heated argument between them, officials said Thursday. Younus was immediately shifted to the government medical college GMC at Kathua but doctor declared his brought dead, they added.
A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was allegedly shot dead here by his colleague who fired using his service rifle after a heated argument between them, officials said Thursday. The incident happened late last night at the district police line (DPL) after Selection Grade Constable (SGCT) Iqbal Singh allegedly fired shots at Havildar Mohd Younus, they said. Younus was immediately shifted to the government medical college (GMC) at Kathua but the doctor declared his brought dead, they added. Senior police officers have rushed to spot to enquire about the incident, they said.
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kotwal said the two policemen exchanged heated words over some issue and one of them opened fire using his official rifle, leaving the other dead on the spot.
The accused person was overpowered and later arrested, he said, adding an FIR has been lodged and investigating started.
