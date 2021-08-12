Left Menu

C'garh: Two cops suspended for taking bribe from drug peddlers in Koriya

After learning about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Patel was directed to probe the matter, he said. During the suspension period, the policemen will remain attached to the police lines in Baikunthpur, the official said, adding that a departmental probe has been ordered into the matter.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:26 IST
C'garh: Two cops suspended for taking bribe from drug peddlers in Koriya
  • Country:
  • India

Two police personnel were suspended for allegedly releasing three drug peddlers after taking a bribe from them in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, an official said on Thursday.

Janakpur station house officer (SHO) Jawahar Lal Gaikwad and the in-charge of Kunwarpur outpost assistant sub-inspector Laxmichand Kashyap were suspended for accepting a bribe from three cannabis peddlers, Koriya Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said.

On August 3, the policemen released the peddlers and their vehicle with the contraband at Bahrasi under Janakpur police station limits, the official said. After learning about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Patel was directed to probe the matter, he said. During the suspension period, the policemen will remain attached to the police lines in Baikunthpur, the official said, adding that a departmental probe has been ordered into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021