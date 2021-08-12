Left Menu

Man gets 10-year jail for raping daughter

According to the prosecution, a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions of the law was registered against the man in 2018 on the complaint of his daughter.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:51 IST
A court here has sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor daughter.

Additional Sessions Judge Aarti Singh pronounced the judgment on Wednesday. According to the prosecution, a case under the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions of the law was registered against the man in 2018 on the complaint of his daughter. The Saha police here arrested the accused in July 2018 and since then he was lodged in judicial custody in an Ambala jail.

The girl had stated in her complaint that she has been living with her parents, an elder sister and a younger brother.

The complainant said one day when she was sleeping, her father came there and sexually abused her. He threatened her that if she disclosed the matter to anyone, he will murder her mother and brother.

The 17-year-old girl said she did not disclose the matter even to her mother as she was afraid of the consequences.

The girl said she was raped several times by her father.

