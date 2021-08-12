Security forces convoy attacked in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists opened fire at a security forces convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

They said the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu.

''Terrorists opened firing on a security forces convoy in Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in Qazigund area of Kulgam district,'' an official said.

