Security forces convoy attacked in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:06 IST
Terrorists opened fire at a security forces convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.
They said the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu.
''Terrorists opened firing on a security forces convoy in Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in Qazigund area of Kulgam district,'' an official said.
