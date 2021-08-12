Left Menu

6 CPI (Maoist) Naxals surrender in Andhra Pradesh

Six top CPI (Maoist) cadres of Andhra Odisha Special Zone Committee (AOSZC) have surrendered before the police, said Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Six top CPI (Maoist) cadres of Andhra Odisha Special Zone Committee (AOSZC) have surrendered before the police, said Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday. The six Naxals have been identified as Chikkudu Chinna Rao, Vanthala Vannu, Madakam Somidi, Madakam Manglu, Poyam Rukini and Sodi Bheeme.

Gautam Sawang, Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) said, "Lack of public support, lack of recruitment from tribals, discrimination of top Naxal leadership who hailed from plain areas towards adivasi cadre and disillusionment with the obsolete ideology were among the other reasons for the surrender." "There has been a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Andhra Pradesh both in numbers and geographical spread of its influence in last two years. LWE activity has been largely confined to Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in the state," said DGP.

Earlier on June 16, six Naxals were killed by the Andhra Pradesh police in an encounter at Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

