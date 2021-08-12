Left Menu

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over sexual assault of minor girl

Updated: 12-08-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to city police seeking a detailed action taken report in the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in east Delhi.

The panel said it has been informed that the girl was kidnapped and raped on August 11 when she was playing outside her house. The child was bleeding and has been referred to the AIIMS hospital, it said.

''This is a very serious matter,'' it said.

The panel sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case, details of the accused arrested and a detailed action is taken report by August 16 DCW chief Swati Maliwal lamented that there is no discussion on women's safety in the country after the incident which happened in Trilokpuri. The minor was sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighborhood in Trilokpuri on Wednesday, police had said.

The accused has been arrested in the case, they had said.

''A six-year-old innocent girl was raped by a predator in the Mayur Vihar area. Our team is present with the girl since yesterday. The police have now arrested the accused. For how long will minor girls continue to be victims of brutality? Why is there no discussion on women's safety in the country?'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Mayur Vihar incident took place days after a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal area. The girl had died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

