Woman critically injured in bear attack in J-K’s Poonch

An elderly woman was critically injured when she was attacked by bears in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Sikeena Bi was attacked by two bears near her house in a forested area in Baila-Mandi village in the morning, they said.

Advertisement

She was rescued by locals and hospitalised in a critical condition, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)