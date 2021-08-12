Woman critically injured in bear attack in J-K’s Poonch
An elderly woman was critically injured when she was attacked by bears in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Sikeena Bi was attacked by two bears near her house in a forested area in Baila-Mandi village in the morning, they said.
She was rescued by locals and hospitalised in a critical condition, the officials said.
