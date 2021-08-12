Russia arrests head of hypersonics research facility on suspicion of treason - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has detained the head of a hypersonics research facility in Moscow on suspicion of state treason, the TASS news agency cited a source as saying on Thursday.
Russia's Federal Security Service will ask a court to hold him in custody for two months, the report said. It identified him as Alexander Kuranov.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Russia
- Federal Security Service
- Moscow
Advertisement