Left Menu

Terrorists attack BSF convoy in J-K's Kulgam; gunfight underway

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel on Thursday after the ultras opened fired at a Border Security Force BSF convoy in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, officials said.The convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked, they said.Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district, an official said.A police spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries in the attack but the assailants were trapped.Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW Kulgam.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:12 IST
Terrorists attack BSF convoy in J-K's Kulgam; gunfight underway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel on Thursday after the ultras opened fired at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

The convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked, they said.

''Terrorists opened fire at a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district,'' an official said.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries in the attack but the assailants were trapped.

''Terrorists fired upon BSF convey at NHW #Kulgam. No injury was reported. However, terrorists trapped,'' the Kashmir zone police quoted IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying.

The spokesperson said reinforcements have reached the spot and senior officers of the police, CRPF, and the Army were also present there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021