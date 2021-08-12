Left Menu

Bengal: COVID-restrictions extended till Aug 30, night curbs relaxed

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:24 IST
Bengal: COVID-restrictions extended till Aug 30, night curbs relaxed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal was extended till August 30 with relaxations in the curbs during the night hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals, were about to expire on August 15.

''The COVID situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains,'' Banerjee said, addressing a press conference.

''So, we have decided to extend the ongoing COVID restrictions for 15 more days till August 30,'' she added.

The chief minister announced that the night hours during which stringent restrictions are imposed will be reduced.

''We have decided a few relaxations -- such as full lockdown during the night will now be from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am,'' she said.

Banerjee said the state was not getting the required doses of vaccines.

''If we get vaccines, we can at least ensure one dose of vaccine for the rural population and then we can allow local trains,'' she said.

To decongest the prisons, Banerjee announced that her government will release 73 life convicts.

''On August 2, we had announced to prematurely release 63 life convicts on humanitarian grounds. Today, we have decided to release 73 more life convicts,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021