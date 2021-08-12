Maha: Man electrocuted at powerloom factory in Thane

A 36-year-old man died of electrocution when he accidentally touched an iron grille exposed to current at a powerloom factory here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the man climbed a ladder to connect a snapped electric wire at the factory in Khoni area of Bhiwandi township here, an official at Nizampura police station said. While climbing the ladder, he accidentally touched an iron grille which was exposed to current and got an electric shock. Some other people present in the premises later found him motionless and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

