Nangal, Mayur Vihar rape cases to be heard in fast track courts: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs Thursday said the Nangal rape and murder case of a minor girl as well as the Mayur Vihar rape incident will be heard in fast track special courts in Delhi. Both the cases will be heard in fast track special courts in Delhi, the spokesperson said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:27 IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs Thursday said the Nangal rape and murder case of a minor girl as well as the Mayur Vihar rape incident will be heard in fast track special courts in Delhi. The ministry Thursday reviewed the two cases with the Delhi Police here. ''As per the directions of the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the rape and murder case of a girl child in Nangal area of Delhi and rape of a girl child in Mayur Vihar with @DelhiPolice,'' a home ministry spokesman tweeted.

''The Delhi Police is committed to file the chargesheet in the court within 30 days of the registration of the case, so that the trial of these cases can start at the earliest. Both the cases will be heard in fast track special courts in Delhi,'' the spokesperson said in another tweet. The Delhi Police's crime branch is probing the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Old Nangal village of the city.

The girl died under mysterious circumstances, with her parents alleging she was raped and forcibly cremated. Police had earlier said based on the statement of the victim's mother, the charge of rape was added in the FIR. Four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

In the Mayur Vihar case, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighbourhood, police had said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Thursday issued a notice to city police seeking a detailed action taken report in the case.

The panel said it has been informed that the girl was kidnapped and raped on August 11 when she was playing outside her house. The child was bleeding and has been referred to the AIIMS hospital, it said.

