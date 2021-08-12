Left Menu

Maha: Tehsildar, two peons held in bribery case

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday said that the tehsildar of Murud in neighbouring Raigad district and two peons have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 bribe.

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said that the tehsildar of Murud in neighbouring Raigad district and two peons have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 bribe. The offence was registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Murud police station, the ACB said in a statement. The three accused were identified as tehsildar Gaman Ramji Gavit (53), and peons Sadashiv Walanz (52) and Ramnath Patil (47), it said. The accused made a demand of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for making certain changes in the land records. Following this, the complainant approached the Navi Mumbai unit of the anti-graft agency and lodged his complaint.

Based on it, the ACB officials laid a trap at the Murud tehsil office on Wednesday evening and nabbed Patil while accepting the money as per the instructions given by Walanz on behalf of the tehsildar, it said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

