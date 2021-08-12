Six Maoists surrender to AP police

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI): Six important members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including a divisional commander, surrendered to Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday, Director General of Police D G Sawang said.

While the divisional commander Chikkudu Chinna Rao alias Sudheer carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, two Area Committee members (ACM) Vanthala Vannu alias Mahita and Madakam Somidi carried Rs 4 lakh each, the DGP told a press conference.

Three others carried a reward of Rs one lakh each.

Of the six surrendered Maoists, four hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The Visakha-East Divisional Commander Sudheer, who remained underground for 15 years, was involved in 93 offences, including 14 murders and 11 exchanges of fire. Sudheer hailed from Visakhapatnam district and was once arrested in 2008 and released from jail the next year.

Mahita was involved in 10 offences, including two murders and four exchanges of fire. She was involved in the murder of then Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma in 2017, the DGP said.

Somidi worked in the personal protection team of Maoist top leader Akkiraju Harigopal alias RK.

Somidi's husband Ranadev, a division committee member, was killed in an exchange of fire with police a few years ago.

The DGP said lack of public support and discrimination by the (Maoist) top cadre against the Adivasi cadre were some of the reasons for the surrender of the outlaws.

''The scenario has changed in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and the cut-off area, resulting in the shrinking of the Maoists' movement and their influence on the public. They are facing difficulty in reviving the movement due to lack of recruitment from local Adivasis and tribals,'' he said.

Besides, the government outreach and welfare and development programmes even in interior tribal areas were distancing the tribals from the Maoists, Sawang pointed out.

The DGP said there has been a significant decline in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in AP, ''both in numbers and geographical spread'', in the last two years.

''LWE activity is now largely confined to Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. In the last two years, the Maoist cadre strength declined from 140 to 54,'' he noted.

As such, Maoists were trying to bring in cadres from Chhattisgarh into the AOB area.

In May this year, Central Committee member Uday brought eight new cadres from Chhattisgarh to AOB, the DGP said.

Sawang said six cadres of Maoists, including two division committee members and one ACM, were ''neutralized'' in exchanges of fire in Visakhapatnam district in the last three months.

In the last two years, 14 cadres were neutralized in 11 incidents of exchange of fire. While six cadres were arrested, 32 surrendered in the last two years, he added.

''At present, 57 natives of AP are working in the CPI (Maoist), of whom 18 are in the AOB area and the rest in other states. Two Central Committee members – Akkiraju Harigopal alias RK and Gajarla Ravi alias Uday – are operating in the AOB Special Zonal Committee,'' Sawang said. The DGP appealed to the underground Maoists ''who are mostly misguided youth'' to surrender and avail of the rehabilitation benefits offered by the government.

