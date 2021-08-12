Left Menu

France suspends migrant expulsions to Afghanistan amid security concerns

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France halted expulsions of migrants to Afghanistan in early July because of the worsening security situation there, a spokeswoman for the Interior ministry said on Thursday. The spokeswoman also told Reuters that France was closely monitoring the situation with its European partners.

Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, a U.S. defence official cited U.S. intelligence as saying, as the resurgent militants made more advances across the country.

