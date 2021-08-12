Left Menu

Mumbai: Man tries to catch running bus, dies after coming under its wheel; driver held

A 55 year-old man died after he came under the wheel of a running BEST bus that he was trying to catch in suburban Goregaon here, a police official said on Thursday.The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Goregaon bus depot, he said, adding that the driver of the bus has been arrested on the charge of negligent driving.The deceased, identified as Vasant Ghondu Ghole, lost his balance while trying to catch the running bus and came under its rear wheel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:11 IST
Mumbai: Man tries to catch running bus, dies after coming under its wheel; driver held
  • Country:
  • India

A 55 year-old man died after he came under the wheel of a running BEST bus that he was trying to catch in suburban Goregaon here, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Goregaon bus depot, he said, adding that the driver of the bus has been arrested on the charge of negligent driving.

''The deceased, identified as Vasant Ghondu Ghole, lost his balance while trying to catch the running bus and came under its rear wheel. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,'' the official said. Senior inspector Anil Waghmare of Vanrai police station said the driver of the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus, Ulhas Mane, has been held and booked under IPC sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving).

''We have scanned the CCTV footage near the spot and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021