Mumbai: Man tries to catch running bus, dies after coming under its wheel; driver held

A 55 year-old man died after he came under the wheel of a running BEST bus that he was trying to catch in suburban Goregaon here, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Goregaon bus depot, he said, adding that the driver of the bus has been arrested on the charge of negligent driving.

''The deceased, identified as Vasant Ghondu Ghole, lost his balance while trying to catch the running bus and came under its rear wheel. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,'' the official said. Senior inspector Anil Waghmare of Vanrai police station said the driver of the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus, Ulhas Mane, has been held and booked under IPC sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving).

''We have scanned the CCTV footage near the spot and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

