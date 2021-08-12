Illegal arms factory uncovered in Muzaffarnagar

An illegal arms factory was uncovered in Khatoli town here on Thursday, police said.

Twelve pistols, unfinished firearms and raw materials, including 24 barrels, were seized, local SHO Yashpal Singh said.

Advertisement

He said one person allegedly involved in supplying the firearms manufactured at the unit was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)