Ganga Prasad sworn in as Manipur guv

Ganga Prasad was sworn in as the governor of Manipur on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan here, a release issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur.

Ganga Prasad, who is the governor of Sikkim, will hold additional charge of Manipur.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court P V Sanjay Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

The ceremony was attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, members of his council of minister, the deputy speaker, the state chief secretary and director general of police and other senior government officials.

