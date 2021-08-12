Lebanese government to discuss law allowing c.bank to use mandatory reserve, source says

The Lebanese government will discuss a draft law allowing the central bank to use its mandatory reserve to continue to finance subsidised fuel imports after Governor Riad Salameh met President Michel Aoun on Thursday, a ministerial source said.

Salameh had refused to retreat from the central bank's decision to effectively halt the subsidies without such legislation, saying that he required a law to use the mandatory reserve, the source said.

Advertisement

The caretaker government is due to meet later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)