Left Menu

Lebanese government to discuss law allowing c.bank to use mandatory reserve, source says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:25 IST
Lebanese government to discuss law allowing c.bank to use mandatory reserve, source says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese government will discuss a draft law allowing the central bank to use its mandatory reserve to continue to finance subsidised fuel imports after Governor Riad Salameh met President Michel Aoun on Thursday, a ministerial source said.

Salameh had refused to retreat from the central bank's decision to effectively halt the subsidies without such legislation, saying that he required a law to use the mandatory reserve, the source said.

The caretaker government is due to meet later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021