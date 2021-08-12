SL navy personnel pelt stones on Indian fishermen, damage nets

An Indian fisherman was injured when Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly hurled stones at a group of fishermen fishing near Katchatheevu, an official said on Thursday.

The personnel, who came in three boats, also allegedly damaged some of their fishing nets.

The incident happened early this morning, a Fisheries department official said.

The fishermen had put to sea from Mandapam near here on Wednesday.

