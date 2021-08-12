Left Menu

Man held for calling Maha home department, posing as Sharad Pawar

A man has been arrested along with two others for allegedly calling the Maharashtra home department officials about transfer-related issues while posing as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, police said on Thursday. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil is from the NCP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:56 IST
A case was registered under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation) at Gamdevi Police Station on Wednesday night, said a police official.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch also initiated a parallel investigation and arrested the main accused along with his two aides (names not yet disclosed), he said.

Investigation revealed that the man had used a call-spoofing app that facilitates voice change, the official added.

The NCP is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil is from the NCP. Similar calls had been made regarding land transactions from the Chakan area of Pune district on August 9 and an FIR was registered at Chakan police station, the official said, adding that probe was on.

